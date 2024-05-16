Westpac Banking Corp Acquires 156 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Westpac Banking Corp lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 19.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PH. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 3,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.7% in the third quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 3,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keel Point LLC raised its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $611.00 price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $490.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $550.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. TD Cowen raised Parker-Hannifin from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $505.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $548.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Berend Bracht sold 1,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.85, for a total transaction of $592,209.15. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,305,170. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Jay Reidy sold 572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.49, for a total transaction of $306,872.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $609,989.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Berend Bracht sold 1,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.85, for a total value of $592,209.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,200 shares in the company, valued at $2,305,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Trading Down 1.8 %

PH traded down $10.12 on Thursday, hitting $543.15. The company had a trading volume of 100,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 594,405. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $548.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $493.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12-month low of $319.14 and a 12-month high of $570.15. The company has a market cap of $69.82 billion, a PE ratio of 26.07, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.51.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $6.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.10 by $0.41. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 13.95%. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.93 earnings per share. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 24.79 EPS for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. This is an increase from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.73%.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Further Reading

