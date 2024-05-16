Westpac Banking Corp Boosts Stock Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Westpac Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,805 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 476 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Moderna were worth $378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Moderna by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association lifted its stake in Moderna by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 4,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Moderna by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its stake in Moderna by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 2,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 5,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Moderna news, President Stephen Hoge sold 2,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.57, for a total value of $225,833.16. Following the sale, the president now owns 1,515,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,358,473.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Moderna news, President Stephen Hoge sold 2,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.57, for a total transaction of $225,833.16. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 1,515,898 shares in the company, valued at $143,358,473.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.54, for a total transaction of $1,628,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,131,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,399,790.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 155,209 shares of company stock valued at $16,678,621. Company insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MRNA traded up $1.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $130.84. 729,527 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,048,827. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.24 and a beta of 1.57. Moderna, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.55 and a 52-week high of $142.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $109.51 and its 200-day moving average is $96.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a current ratio of 4.03.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($3.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.59) by $0.52. The company had revenue of $167.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.26 million. Moderna had a negative net margin of 115.82% and a negative return on equity of 20.10%. Moderna’s revenue was down 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post -7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MRNA. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Moderna from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Moderna from $143.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Moderna from $91.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.46.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

