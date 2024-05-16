Westpac Banking Corp Buys 270 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Westpac Banking Corp raised its stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 16.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,925 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Biogen were worth $498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Biogen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Biogen during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Biogen by 76.1% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 105.1% during the third quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Biogen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 87.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on BIIB. StockNews.com lowered Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $364.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Biogen from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Biogen from $250.00 to $214.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Biogen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.46.

Biogen Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of Biogen stock traded down $5.74 on Thursday, hitting $229.58. 167,675 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,186,718. The company has a fifty day moving average of $212.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $230.34. Biogen Inc. has a one year low of $189.44 and a one year high of $319.76. The company has a market capitalization of $33.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of -0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The biotechnology company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 12.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 15.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Priya Singhal sold 262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.23, for a total value of $57,962.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,080,929.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 463 shares of company stock worth $101,701. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

