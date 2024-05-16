Westpac Banking Corp Has $310,000 Stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Westpac Banking Corp reduced its holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 85.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,088 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Clorox were worth $310,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in Clorox in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. raised its stake in Clorox by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 11,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Clorox during the 4th quarter valued at $131,000. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Clorox by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 10,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Clorox in the 4th quarter worth $258,000. 78.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Clorox Price Performance

Shares of CLX traded down $0.49 on Thursday, hitting $137.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,247,543. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $146.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.34. The Clorox Company has a fifty-two week low of $114.68 and a fifty-two week high of $169.14. The company has a market capitalization of $17.13 billion, a PE ratio of 71.71, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.73, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.38. Clorox had a return on equity of 302.49% and a net margin of 3.33%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th were paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 23rd. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 248.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CLX has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Clorox in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Clorox from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Clorox from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays reduced their target price on Clorox from $136.00 to $132.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.43.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

