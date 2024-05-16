Westpac Banking Corp Has $424,000 Stock Holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Westpac Banking Corp cut its holdings in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 15.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,236 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 613 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BX. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Blackstone in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Blackstone by 86.2% during the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 216 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new position in Blackstone during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Advantage Trust Co bought a new stake in Blackstone during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Blackstone by 763.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 233 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ruth Porat bought 219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $119.48 per share, for a total transaction of $26,166.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,115,488.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Ruth Porat acquired 219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $119.48 per share, for a total transaction of $26,166.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,115,488.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Reginald J. Brown acquired 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $125.62 per share, for a total transaction of $301,488.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,129,133.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Blackstone Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSE:BX traded down $1.90 on Thursday, hitting $129.41. The stock had a trading volume of 740,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,634,233. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $92.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.60. Blackstone Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.82 and a 1 year high of $133.56.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The asset manager reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98. Blackstone had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 20.84%. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 166.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 26th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is presently 117.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Blackstone from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Blackstone from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Blackstone from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Blackstone from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.65.

Blackstone Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

