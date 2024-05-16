Westpac Banking Corp Has $530,000 Position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Westpac Banking Corp reduced its stake in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 23.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,422 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Mosaic by 8,776.5% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 627,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,344,000 after purchasing an additional 620,583 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Mosaic by 7.5% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,107,545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $217,429,000 after buying an additional 424,063 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Mosaic by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 2,083,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $74,431,000 after buying an additional 391,191 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP lifted its stake in Mosaic by 278.7% in the third quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 426,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,187,000 after acquiring an additional 313,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Mosaic by 22.9% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,570,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,904,000 after acquiring an additional 292,850 shares in the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MOS shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Mosaic from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Mosaic from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Mosaic from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. TheStreet cut Mosaic from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Mosaic from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mosaic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.36.

Mosaic Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MOS traded up $0.47 on Thursday, hitting $30.68. 419,580 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,850,719. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.16. The Mosaic Company has a one year low of $27.83 and a one year high of $42.81.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. Mosaic had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 8.23%. The company’s revenue was down 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Mosaic Company will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Mosaic Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.74%.

About Mosaic

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

