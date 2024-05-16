Westpac Banking Corp Has $573,000 Stock Holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Westpac Banking Corp cut its stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 73.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,433 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,601 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ANET. Moran Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 4th quarter worth about $2,443,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,034 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $950,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,733 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 31,637 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Formulas grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 552.7% in the fourth quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 5,254 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 4,449 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 11,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.28, for a total value of $3,335,162.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Arista Networks news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 20,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.07, for a total transaction of $6,241,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,620,800 shares in the company, valued at $505,803,056. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 11,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.28, for a total transaction of $3,335,162.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 361,090 shares of company stock worth $104,326,565. 3.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Arista Networks stock traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $325.37. The company had a trading volume of 509,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,533,847. The firm has a market cap of $101.96 billion, a PE ratio of 45.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.13. Arista Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $133.42 and a one year high of $329.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $282.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $256.09.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.38. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 37.64%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

Arista Networks declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 7th that permits the company to repurchase $1.20 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to reacquire up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ANET. UBS Group boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $313.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $293.00.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

