Westpac Banking Corp Increases Position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Westpac Banking Corp lifted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 133.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,292 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,021 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 283.9% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 59.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. 79.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

In other news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $539,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $430,738. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, insider Katherine Jenkins sold 2,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.91, for a total transaction of $207,386.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $539,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,594 shares in the company, valued at $430,738. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,458 shares of company stock worth $2,386,114. 22.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of MKC stock traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $75.36. 62,652 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,946,675. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $59.13 and a fifty-two week high of $94.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $73.57 and its 200-day moving average is $69.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $20.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.73.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 10.56%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 8th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 5th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on MKC. Consumer Edge downgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Argus upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.88.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

