Westpac Banking Corp Increases Stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Westpac Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 18.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,294 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 198 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SBAC. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in SBA Communications by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 272,065 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,854,000 after acquiring an additional 16,244 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Trust bought a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $3,256,000. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in SBA Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,122,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in SBA Communications during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in SBA Communications by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 36,708 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,348,000 after buying an additional 5,814 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SBAC. KeyCorp reduced their target price on SBA Communications from $276.00 to $227.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of SBA Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $285.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $266.00 to $253.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SBA Communications has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.25.

SBA Communications Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ SBAC traded up $2.17 on Thursday, reaching $204.53. 81,038 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 990,117. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $206.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $222.47. SBA Communications Co. has a 12 month low of $183.64 and a 12 month high of $258.76. The company has a market cap of $21.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.59.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.21. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 20.61%. The business had revenue of $657.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $671.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that SBA Communications Co. will post 12.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SBA Communications Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling at SBA Communications

In other news, Director Mary S. Chan sold 1,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.99, for a total value of $430,966.23. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,622 shares in the company, valued at $1,007,549.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SBA Communications Profile

(Free Report)

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

