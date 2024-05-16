Westpac Banking Corp Increases Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Westpac Banking Corp boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of USB. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 41,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,382,000 after buying an additional 4,249 shares in the last quarter. Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.3% during the third quarter. Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC now owns 117,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,900,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 7.2% in the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 72,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,399,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 10.6% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 130,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,305,000 after purchasing an additional 12,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc now owns 29,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP James L. Chosy sold 21,582 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.47, for a total transaction of $895,005.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 164,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,837,573.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

NYSE:USB traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $41.81. 973,005 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,328,881. The company has a market capitalization of $65.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $28.93 and a one year high of $45.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.01.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.01. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 12.13%. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. HSBC raised U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Barclays reduced their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.02.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

