Westpac Banking Corp Lowers Holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Westpac Banking Corp reduced its stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 93.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,759 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GWW. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 8.3% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 27,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,024,000 after buying an additional 2,117 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 9,975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,901,000 after acquiring an additional 1,602 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in W.W. Grainger by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 2,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Kinsale Capital Group Inc. boosted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kinsale Capital Group Inc. now owns 2,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 80.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GWW shares. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $1,075.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $800.00 to $925.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Stephens upgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $1,000.00 to $1,250.00 in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $1,000.00 to $975.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $938.89.

Insider Buying and Selling at W.W. Grainger

In other news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 3,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $968.88, for a total transaction of $3,694,339.44. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,756,231.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger Stock Performance

Shares of GWW stock traded down $6.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $951.92. 17,414 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 234,849. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12 month low of $641.95 and a 12 month high of $1,034.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $973.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $896.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.71 billion, a PE ratio of 26.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.19.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $9.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.57 by $0.05. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 54.31% and a net margin of 10.94%. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $9.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 39.34 EPS for the current year.

W.W. Grainger Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $2.05 per share. This is a boost from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.86. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $8.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.64%.

W.W. Grainger Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

