Westpac Banking Corp Purchases 228 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Westpac Banking Corp boosted its position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 23.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,187 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in IQVIA by 327.6% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 124 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in IQVIA in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in IQVIA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of IQVIA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IQV traded up $0.37 during trading on Thursday, hitting $234.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 136,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 951,388. The company has a 50-day moving average of $240.90 and a 200-day moving average of $226.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $42.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.52. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $167.42 and a 12 month high of $261.73.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 29.17%. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Ari Bousbib sold 31,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.53, for a total transaction of $7,936,289.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 796,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,610,278.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Ari Bousbib sold 31,678 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.53, for a total transaction of $7,936,289.34. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 796,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,610,278.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 8,607 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.17, for a total value of $2,153,213.19. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,313,642.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 41,285 shares of company stock worth $10,331,003. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

IQV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Guggenheim cut IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $297.00 to $292.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $254.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.57.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

