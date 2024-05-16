Westpac Banking Corp Sells 99 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Westpac Banking Corp lessened its stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,120 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KEYS. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $216,000. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $221,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Keysight Technologies by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 23,708 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,772,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 959,955 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $152,723,000 after buying an additional 74,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 4,265 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

KEYS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Keysight Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $184.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Kailash Narayanan sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.88, for a total transaction of $657,384.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,156 shares in the company, valued at $4,457,369.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Keysight Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of KEYS traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $155.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,167,182. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.99. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.57 and a 52-week high of $172.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $27.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.57, a PEG ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.06.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.04. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. Keysight Technologies’s revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.