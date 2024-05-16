Westpac Banking Corp Trims Stock Position in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Westpac Banking Corp lessened its stake in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 218 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 32 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCNCA. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 20 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in First Citizens BancShares during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 362.5% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 37 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. 61.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First Citizens BancShares alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at First Citizens BancShares

In other First Citizens BancShares news, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 484 shares of First Citizens BancShares stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,750.12, for a total transaction of $847,058.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $586,290.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,750.12, for a total value of $847,058.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 335 shares in the company, valued at $586,290.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,750.00, for a total transaction of $903,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,433,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 1,388 shares of company stock worth $1,825,220 and have sold 3,600 shares worth $6,209,022. 12.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

First Citizens BancShares Stock Up 1.0 %

First Citizens BancShares Dividend Announcement

FCNCA traded up $16.49 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1,738.33. 9,585 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,869. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,625.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,514.35. The company has a market cap of $25.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 0.86. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,181.71 and a fifty-two week high of $1,810.03.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler cut First Citizens BancShares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $1,850.00 to $1,950.00 in a research note on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group lifted their target price on First Citizens BancShares from $1,644.00 to $1,754.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,950.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,650.00 target price (up previously from $1,600.00) on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on First Citizens BancShares from $1,850.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,829.90.

View Our Latest Analysis on First Citizens BancShares

First Citizens BancShares Profile

(Free Report)

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCNCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Citizens BancShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Citizens BancShares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.