Whitefield Limited 8.0% Cumulative Preference (ASX:WHFPA) Announces Final Dividend of $0.04

Whitefield Limited 8.0% Cumulative Preference (ASX:WHFPA – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Wednesday, May 15th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd.
Whitefield Limited 8.0% Cumulative Preference Stock Performance
