Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) Major Shareholder Sells $58,143.68 in Stock

Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN – Get Free Report) major shareholder Fund L.P. Forager sold 1,799 shares of Willdan Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.32, for a total transaction of $58,143.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,522,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,219,966.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Fund L.P. Forager also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Willdan Group alerts:

On Friday, May 10th, Fund L.P. Forager sold 15,580 shares of Willdan Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.15, for a total transaction of $516,477.00.

On Wednesday, May 8th, Fund L.P. Forager sold 5,707 shares of Willdan Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total transaction of $188,388.07.

On Monday, May 6th, Fund L.P. Forager sold 10,830 shares of Willdan Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.84, for a total transaction of $355,657.20.

On Friday, May 3rd, Fund L.P. Forager sold 86,483 shares of Willdan Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.25, for a total transaction of $2,702,593.75.

On Wednesday, May 1st, Fund L.P. Forager sold 50,208 shares of Willdan Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.85, for a total transaction of $1,448,500.80.

On Tuesday, March 26th, Fund L.P. Forager sold 10,456 shares of Willdan Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.83, for a total transaction of $311,902.48.

Willdan Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WLDN opened at $32.00 on Thursday. Willdan Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.87 and a 12-month high of $34.81. The company has a market cap of $442.24 million, a PE ratio of 34.41 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Willdan Group ( NASDAQ:WLDN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The construction company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $155.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.00 million. Willdan Group had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 10.62%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Willdan Group, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WLDN shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Willdan Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 16th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target (up from $27.00) on shares of Willdan Group in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Willdan Group in a report on Monday, May 6th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on WLDN

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Willdan Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Willdan Group by 168.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in Willdan Group during the first quarter worth approximately $90,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Willdan Group by 62.6% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 2,001 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Willdan Group in the third quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Willdan Group by 82.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,080 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,748 shares during the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Willdan Group

(Get Free Report)

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional, technical, and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive audit and surveys, program design and implementation, master planning, demand reduction, grid optimization, benchmarking analyses, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, measurement and verification services, and software and data analytics, as well as energy consulting and engineering, turnkey facility and infrastructure projects, and customer support services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Willdan Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willdan Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.