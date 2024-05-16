WisdomTree International Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DWM) Hits New 52-Week High at $55.89

Shares of WisdomTree International Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DWM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $55.89 and last traded at $55.89, with a volume of 1339 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.64.

WisdomTree International Equity Fund Stock Up 0.8 %

The company has a market cap of $584.15 million, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.32 and its 200-day moving average is $52.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree International Equity Fund

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in WisdomTree International Equity Fund by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in WisdomTree International Equity Fund during the third quarter valued at $258,000. Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in WisdomTree International Equity Fund by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 35,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in WisdomTree International Equity Fund by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 85,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,113,000 after purchasing an additional 19,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of WisdomTree International Equity Fund by 0.8% during the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 51,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,511,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter.

WisdomTree International Equity Fund Company Profile

The WisdomTree International Equity Fund (DWM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the WisdomTree International Equity index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of dividend-paying companies in developed markets excluding Canada and the US. DWM was launched on Jun 16, 2006 and is managed by WisdomTree.

