Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Given New $320.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) had its price target cut by Oppenheimer from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on WDAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Workday from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and issued a $315.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Workday from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Workday from $335.00 to $330.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Workday from $270.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $296.64.

Shares of Workday stock traded up $5.04 on Wednesday, reaching $256.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,093,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,837,646. The company has a market capitalization of $67.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.80, a P/E/G ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Workday has a 52 week low of $182.59 and a 52 week high of $311.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $261.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $267.32.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The software maker reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Workday had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 19.02%. Workday’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Workday will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Workday

In other Workday news, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 8,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.21, for a total transaction of $2,265,569.87. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 66,356 shares in the company, valued at $17,797,342.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Workday news, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 8,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.21, for a total transaction of $2,265,569.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 66,356 shares in the company, valued at $17,797,342.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director George J. Still, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.52, for a total value of $1,352,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 105,000 shares in the company, valued at $28,404,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 435,691 shares of company stock worth $117,731,569. Company insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Workday

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WDAY. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Workday by 12.9% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 333,759 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $91,033,000 after purchasing an additional 38,117 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Workday in the 1st quarter valued at $40,912,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Workday by 75.2% in the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 19,947 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,441,000 after acquiring an additional 8,559 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Workday during the 1st quarter worth $1,364,000. Finally, Ascent Group LLC boosted its position in Workday by 3.1% during the first quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 3,367 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

