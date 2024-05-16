Worthington Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) Given Average Recommendation of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Shares of Worthington Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:WOR – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the four research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $61.00.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Worthington Enterprises in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Worthington Enterprises from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Worthington Enterprises from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Worthington Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd.

Shares of WOR opened at $59.61 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 2.47. Worthington Enterprises has a 12 month low of $33.96 and a 12 month high of $69.96.

Worthington Enterprises (NYSE:WOR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $316.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.70 million. Worthington Enterprises had a return on equity of 19.40% and a net margin of 7.12%. Worthington Enterprises’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Worthington Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently 11.70%.

In related news, Director Michael J. Endres sold 66,000 shares of Worthington Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.26, for a total transaction of $4,241,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,928,035.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Worthington Enterprises news, Director Ozey K. Horton, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.34, for a total transaction of $61,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,495,801.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Endres sold 66,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.26, for a total value of $4,241,160.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 76,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,928,035.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,364,750 over the last three months. Company insiders own 38.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Worthington Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at about $288,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Worthington Enterprises by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Worthington Enterprises by 255.3% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 1,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its holdings in shares of Worthington Enterprises by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 28,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after buying an additional 2,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Worthington Enterprises by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 58,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,621,000 after buying an additional 21,543 shares during the last quarter. 51.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Worthington Enterprises, Inc operates as an industrial manufacturing company. It operates through three segments: Building Products, Consumer Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions. The Building Products segment sells refrigerant and LPG cylinders, well water and expansion tanks, fire suppression tanks, chemical tanks, and foam and adhesive tanks for gas producers, and distributors.

