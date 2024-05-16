Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. Expected to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $1.57 Per Share (NYSE:XHR)

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR – Free Report) – Investment analysts at B. Riley boosted their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 13th. B. Riley analyst B. Maher now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.57 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.55. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Xenia Hotels & Resorts’ current full-year earnings is $1.55 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Xenia Hotels & Resorts’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

Get Xenia Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.28). Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 1.58%. The firm had revenue of $253.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.00 million.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on XHR. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xenia Hotels & Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.70.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Xenia Hotels & Resorts

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of XHR opened at $14.76 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a 1 year low of $10.90 and a 1 year high of $15.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 77.69 and a beta of 1.46.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This is a positive change from Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 252.64%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XHR. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 54.4% in the 4th quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 2,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 1,274.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 4,561 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 11,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts with a focus on the top 25 lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 32 hotels and resorts comprising 9,511 rooms across 14 states.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.