XRP Achieves Market Cap of $28.63 Billion (XRP)

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 16th. XRP has a market capitalization of $28.63 billion and approximately $1.16 billion worth of XRP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One XRP coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.52 or 0.00000791 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, XRP has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000438 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.
- Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000016 BTC.
XRP Coin Profile
XRP (CRYPTO:XRP) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2013. XRP’s total supply is 99,987,633,657 coins and its circulating supply is 55,359,176,420 coins. XRP’s official Twitter account is @ripple and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for XRP is www.xrpchat.com. The Reddit community for XRP is https://reddit.com/r/ripple and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XRP’s official website is xrpl.org.
Buying and Selling XRP
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XRP directly using U.S. dollars.
