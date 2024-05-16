Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $140.70.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Xylem from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Xylem from $126.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Xylem from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Xylem from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Xylem in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company.

Get Xylem alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on XYL

Xylem Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of Xylem stock opened at $143.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.89 billion, a PE ratio of 51.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $131.06 and its 200 day moving average is $118.26. Xylem has a 1 year low of $87.59 and a 1 year high of $144.03.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.06. Xylem had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Xylem will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Xylem

In other Xylem news, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.89, for a total value of $122,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $360,682.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XYL. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its holdings in Xylem by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 109,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,566,000 after purchasing an additional 9,114 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Xylem by 10,296.7% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 63,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,205,000 after acquiring an additional 62,398 shares during the period. ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in Xylem during the third quarter valued at about $2,752,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its position in Xylem by 6.6% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 39,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,574,000 after purchasing an additional 2,438 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Xylem by 351.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 101,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,597,000 after purchasing an additional 78,934 shares in the last quarter. 87.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Xylem Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.