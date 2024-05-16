XYO (XYO) Market Cap Hits $103.80 Million

XYO (XYO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 16th. XYO has a total market capitalization of $103.80 million and $1.14 million worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One XYO token can currently be purchased for about $0.0077 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, XYO has traded down 0.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get XYO alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00010195 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00011096 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001407 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64,788.58 or 0.99788754 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.96 or 0.00012260 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000062 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00007602 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000067 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000057 BTC.

About XYO

XYO is a token. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,931,216,938 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,476,747,692 tokens. The official message board for XYO is community.xyo.network. XYO’s official Twitter account is @officialxyo. The Reddit community for XYO is https://reddit.com/r/xyonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XYO’s official website is xyo.network.

XYO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “XYO (XYO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. XYO has a current supply of 13,931,216,938 with 13,476,747,692 in circulation. The last known price of XYO is 0.00788596 USD and is up 7.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 69 active market(s) with $1,078,257.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xyo.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XYO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy XYO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for XYO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XYO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.