Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C.’s (YNGA) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (LON:YNGA – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a GBX 1,300 ($16.33) price objective on the stock.

Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. Stock Performance

Shares of YNGA traded up GBX 40 ($0.50) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 1,040 ($13.06). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,940. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 978.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,034.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.28, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of £395.51 million, a P/E ratio of 2,083.33, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.25. Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. has a 12-month low of GBX 919.03 ($11.54) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,240 ($15.57).

About Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C.

Young & Co's Brewery, P.L.C. engages in the operation and management of pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom. It sells drinks and food, as well as provides accommodation services. The company was founded in 1831 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

