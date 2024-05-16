Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C.’s (YNGA) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (LON:YNGA – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a GBX 1,300 ($16.33) price objective on the stock.
Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. Stock Performance
Shares of YNGA traded up GBX 40 ($0.50) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 1,040 ($13.06). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,940. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 978.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,034.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.28, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of £395.51 million, a P/E ratio of 2,083.33, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.25. Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. has a 12-month low of GBX 919.03 ($11.54) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,240 ($15.57).
About Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C.
