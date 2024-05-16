Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) CEO David W. Gibbs Sells 7,073 Shares

Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,073 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.14, for a total value of $969,991.22. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 168,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,160,066.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Yum! Brands Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:YUM traded up $3.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $141.42. 660,856 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,990,897. The firm has a market cap of $39.83 billion, a PE ratio of 24.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.07. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.53 and a fifty-two week high of $143.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.59.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The restaurant operator reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.05). Yum! Brands had a net margin of 22.92% and a negative return on equity of 18.64%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. Yum! Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Yum! Brands Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Yum! Brands

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 47.52%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 59.5% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 531,103 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $69,596,000 after purchasing an additional 198,069 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Yum! Brands by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 112,905 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $14,752,000 after acquiring an additional 16,124 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Yum! Brands by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,689 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $381,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 140.9% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 66,364 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,671,000 after purchasing an additional 38,818 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Yum! Brands from $145.00 to $141.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.53.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

