Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 355,473 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 12,420 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.13% of Yum! Brands worth $46,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of YUM. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the third quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,078 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.37, for a total transaction of $979,382.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 172,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,817,351.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.37, for a total value of $979,382.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 172,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,817,351.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.14, for a total value of $969,991.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,160,066.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,527 shares of company stock valued at $3,772,112. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Yum! Brands from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Yum! Brands from $145.00 to $141.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Yum! Brands from $134.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Yum! Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.53.

Yum! Brands Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE YUM opened at $138.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $38.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.59. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.53 and a 52 week high of $143.20.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The restaurant operator reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 22.92% and a negative return on equity of 18.64%. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Yum! Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 47.52%.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

