ZClassic (ZCL) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $422.35

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 16th. Over the last week, ZClassic has traded up 10.8% against the US dollar. One ZClassic coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0593 or 0.00000090 BTC on exchanges. ZClassic has a total market capitalization of $550,948.63 and $422.35 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.82 or 0.00052638 BTC.
- Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.17 or 0.00035019 BTC.
- Horizen (ZEN) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.19 or 0.00012381 BTC.
- Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000448 BTC.
- Komodo (KMD) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000589 BTC.
- Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.
About ZClassic
ZClassic (CRYPTO:ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 6th, 2016. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/zclassicce_announcement. ZClassic’s official website is zclassic.org. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling ZClassic
