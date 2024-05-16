Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Price Target Raised to $370.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $352.00 to $370.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.24% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ZBRA. Barclays started coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $292.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $300.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $312.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $315.00 price target (up previously from $300.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $312.27.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on ZBRA

Zebra Technologies Price Performance

ZBRA stock opened at $323.87 on Thursday. Zebra Technologies has a 12 month low of $194.59 and a 12 month high of $325.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $295.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $264.77. The stock has a market cap of $16.65 billion, a PE ratio of 64.26 and a beta of 1.76.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.71. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies will post 10.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Zebra Technologies news, CAO Colleen M. O’sullivan sold 135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.36, for a total transaction of $37,713.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,548,492.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Zebra Technologies

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZBRA. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 663.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 966,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $264,270,000 after buying an additional 840,169 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 107.1% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,010,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $276,222,000 after purchasing an additional 522,779 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Zebra Technologies by 44.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,373,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $414,117,000 after purchasing an additional 425,207 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,886,000. Finally, APG Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,476,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.