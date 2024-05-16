Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA) Earns “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $18.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on ZETA. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Zeta Global from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Zeta Global to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on Zeta Global from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Zeta Global from $15.50 to $18.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Zeta Global from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.75.

Zeta Global Stock Performance

Shares of ZETA stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.15. The company had a trading volume of 710,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,672,002. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.15. Zeta Global has a one year low of $7.24 and a one year high of $17.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of -16.01 and a beta of 1.12.

Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $195.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.16 million. Zeta Global had a negative net margin of 22.20% and a negative return on equity of 101.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.38) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zeta Global will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zeta Global

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Halpern Financial Inc. increased its stake in Zeta Global by 18.6% in the first quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the period. Optas LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zeta Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zeta Global by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 10,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 2,037 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Zeta Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, SlateStone Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Zeta Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $135,000. 75.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zeta Global Company Profile

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company's Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

