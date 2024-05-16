Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Receives $211.75 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $211.75.

ZTS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Zoetis from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. StockNews.com lowered Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Barclays cut their price objective on Zoetis from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Zoetis from $223.00 to $196.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, HSBC reduced their price target on shares of Zoetis from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Zoetis

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zoetis

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.33, for a total transaction of $159,983.59. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,725,267.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZTS. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 0.6% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 177,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Conning Inc. grew its stake in Zoetis by 2.6% in the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 3,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 8.8% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis during the third quarter worth approximately $17,832,000. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 60.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Stock Performance

ZTS opened at $173.28 on Thursday. Zoetis has a 12-month low of $144.80 and a 12-month high of $201.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $165.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $179.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 27.38% and a return on equity of 50.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zoetis will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

About Zoetis

(Get Free Report

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.