Zomedica Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM) CEO Larry C. Heaton II Acquires 100,000 Shares

Zomedica Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM – Get Free Report) CEO Larry C. Heaton II purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.14 per share, with a total value of $14,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Zomedica Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,902,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,559,114. Zomedica Corp. has a 12 month low of $0.12 and a 12 month high of $0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $175.90 million, a PE ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 0.99.

Get Zomedica alerts:

Zomedica (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Zomedica had a negative return on equity of 8.62% and a negative net margin of 143.67%. The firm had revenue of $6.26 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Zomedica

About Zomedica

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ZOM. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zomedica in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Zomedica in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Zomedica by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 948,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 276,100 shares during the last quarter. 8.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Zomedica Corp., a veterinary health company, focuses on the unmet needs of clinical veterinarians by developing products for companion animals. The company offers diagnostic products comprising TRUFORMA Bulk Acoustic Wave point of care diagnostic platform; TRUVIEW, a digital cystoscopy platform that offers automated slide preparation within the instrument; and VetGuardian, a zero-touch vital signs remote monitoring system.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zomedica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zomedica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.