ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) Shares Gap Up to $21.39

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $21.39, but opened at $23.52. ZTO Express (Cayman) shares last traded at $23.20, with a volume of 4,630,297 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, March 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on ZTO Express (Cayman) from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, HSBC dropped their target price on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ZTO Express (Cayman) has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.40 billion, a PE ratio of 15.98, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of -0.05.

ZTO Express (Cayman) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 19th. The transportation company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a net margin of 22.70% and a return on equity of 15.24%. Research analysts expect that ZTO Express will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 9th. ZTO Express (Cayman)’s payout ratio is 41.22%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ZTO Express (Cayman)

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,278 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,887 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 128,897 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. raised its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 32.8% in the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 8,815 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.65% of the company’s stock.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight forwarding services; and delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Featured Stories

