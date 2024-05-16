ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.

ZW Data Action Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CNET opened at $0.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. ZW Data Action Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.69 and a 1 year high of $1.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.93.

Get ZW Data Action Technologies alerts:

ZW Data Action Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides omni-channel advertising, precision marketing, and data analysis management systems in the People's Republic of China. It offers Internet advertising, precision marketing, and related data services to small and medium enterprises through its Internet portals, including 28.com and liansuo.com that provide advertisers with tools to build sales channels in the form of franchisees, sales agents, distributors, and/or resellers.

Receive News & Ratings for ZW Data Action Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZW Data Action Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.