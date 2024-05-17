10,912 Shares in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Acquired by Foundations Investment Advisors LLC

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 10,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $869,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 1,976.9% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its holdings in Cloudflare by 98.7% in the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in Cloudflare in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp raised its holdings in Cloudflare by 98.8% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

Cloudflare Price Performance

Shares of NET stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $75.16. The stock had a trading volume of 219,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,829,118. Cloudflare, Inc. has a one year low of $53.88 and a one year high of $116.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 3.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $89.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -141.79 and a beta of 1.15.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NET shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Thursday, January 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.87.

View Our Latest Analysis on NET

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cloudflare news, insider Douglas James Kramer sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.64, for a total transaction of $298,920.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 205,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,449,914.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Cloudflare news, insider Douglas James Kramer sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.64, for a total transaction of $298,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 205,238 shares in the company, valued at $20,449,914.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.59, for a total value of $4,955,002.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,152,389.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 793,702 shares of company stock valued at $72,304,567 over the last ninety days. 12.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Cloudflare

(Free Report)

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.