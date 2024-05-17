14,020 Shares in Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) Purchased by Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft acquired a new stake in Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 14,020 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CHRS. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in Coherus BioSciences by 90.9% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 83,329 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 39,669 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Coherus BioSciences by 10.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,782,127 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,585,000 after buying an additional 932,476 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Coherus BioSciences by 16.6% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 209,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 29,800 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Coherus BioSciences in the third quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 64.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 666,245 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,492,000 after acquiring an additional 261,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHRS traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.16. 544,933 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,402,099. Coherus BioSciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.43 and a 1 year high of $5.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.36.

Coherus BioSciences ( NASDAQ:CHRS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $77.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.89) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CHRS shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Coherus BioSciences from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Coherus BioSciences presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.83.

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of cancer treatments primarily in the United States. The company develops UDENYCA, a biosimilar to Neulasta, a long-acting granulocyte-colony stimulating factor; LOQTORZI, a novel PD-1 inhibitor; and Casdozokitug, an investigational recombinant human immunoglobulin isotype G1 (IgG1) monoclonal antibody targeting interleukin 27.

