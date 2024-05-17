1,787 Shares in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Acquired by Covey Capital Advisors LLC

Covey Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 1,787 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000. CDW makes up approximately 0.5% of Covey Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in CDW during the third quarter worth about $25,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in CDW in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in CDW during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CDW in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CDW in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on CDW shares. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on CDW from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of CDW from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of CDW from $261.00 to $232.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of CDW from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on CDW from $295.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.50.

CDW Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ CDW traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $223.90. The company had a trading volume of 393,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 713,697. The stock has a market cap of $30.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.98, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $241.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $230.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. CDW Co. has a 12 month low of $167.57 and a 12 month high of $263.37.

CDW Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is 30.96%.

CDW announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to purchase up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About CDW

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

