22,457 Shares in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Purchased by Savvy Advisors Inc.

Savvy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 22,457 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in Ford Motor by 835.9% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,059 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in Ford Motor during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on F shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Friday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.74.

Ford Motor Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE F traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.33. The company had a trading volume of 8,503,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,787,840. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $9.63 and a 12-month high of $15.42. The company has a market capitalization of $49.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.86.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.07. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 17.63%. The firm had revenue of $42.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.87%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is currently 61.86%.

Insider Transactions at Ford Motor

In other news, CAO Mark Kosman sold 26,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $337,031.94. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,988.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

