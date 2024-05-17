2,461 Shares in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Acquired by Savvy Advisors Inc.

Savvy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,461 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ORCL. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the third quarter worth $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 298.4% during the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 243 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ORCL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.76.

Oracle Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE:ORCL traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $123.11. 2,511,968 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,059,473. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $97.29 and a twelve month high of $132.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.34, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $121.05 and a 200 day moving average of $114.23. The stock has a market cap of $338.37 billion, a PE ratio of 32.45, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.03.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.04. Oracle had a return on equity of 336.11% and a net margin of 20.27%. The firm had revenue of $13.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 9th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.22%.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 790,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total transaction of $99,966,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at $141,546,631.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director George H. Conrades sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total transaction of $2,320,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,068,976. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 790,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total value of $99,966,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,546,631.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 880,000 shares of company stock valued at $110,488,150 over the last ninety days. 42.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

