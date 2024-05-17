2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITX) Shares Up 4.1%

2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITX – Get Free Report) rose 4.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $43.36 and last traded at $43.31. Approximately 799,173 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 3,764,239 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.61.

2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.20.

Institutional Trading of 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $470,000. Graypoint LLC acquired a new position in 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $572,000. Selway Asset Management purchased a new stake in 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $399,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its stake in 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 142.3% in the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares in the last quarter.

About 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF

The 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P CME Bitcoin Futures Daily Roll index. The fund aims to provide 2x the daily price movements of an index based on rolling front-month CME bitcoin futures. BITX was launched on Jun 27, 2023 and is managed by Volatility Shares.

