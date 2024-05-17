374Water (NASDAQ:SCWO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

374Water (NASDAQ:SCWO – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02), Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $0.32 million during the quarter. 374Water had a negative net margin of 406.05% and a negative return on equity of 49.74%.
374Water Stock Performance
Shares of SCWO opened at $1.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.31. 374Water has a one year low of $0.97 and a one year high of $3.46.
