374Water (NASDAQ:SCWO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

374Water (NASDAQ:SCWO – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02), Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $0.32 million during the quarter. 374Water had a negative net margin of 406.05% and a negative return on equity of 49.74%.

374Water Stock Performance

Shares of SCWO opened at $1.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.31. 374Water has a one year low of $0.97 and a one year high of $3.46.

About 374Water

374Water Inc provides a technology that transforms wet wastes into recoverable resources in the United States. The company transforms wet wastes, including sewage sludge, biosolids, food waste, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and forever chemicals. It offers AirSCWO systems, a waste stream treatment system based on supercritical water oxidation that are used to treat various hazardous and non-hazardous waste streams.

