3M (NYSE:MMM) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) in a report published on Monday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on MMM. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of 3M from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on 3M from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Bank of America decreased their target price on 3M from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of 3M from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $110.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of 3M in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $107.55.

Get 3M alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on MMM

3M Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of MMM traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $105.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,177,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,729,300. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17. The firm has a market cap of $58.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $97.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.27. 3M has a 1-year low of $71.12 and a 1-year high of $105.72.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.29. 3M had a negative net margin of 21.57% and a positive return on equity of 95.80%. The company had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that 3M will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

3M Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently -47.48%.

Institutional Trading of 3M

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fragasso Group Inc. raised its position in 3M by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 2,556 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its position in shares of 3M by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 10,489 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in 3M by 11.4% during the first quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,020 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of 3M by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 20,931 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in 3M by 2.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,302 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

3M Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.