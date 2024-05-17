3M (NYSE:MMM) Stock Price Up 0.6%

Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) were up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $105.50 and last traded at $105.48. Approximately 1,205,536 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 5,719,313 shares. The stock had previously closed at $104.86.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MMM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $111.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of 3M in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of 3M from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of 3M from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of 3M in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.55.

3M Stock Down 0.0 %

The firm has a market cap of $58.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.29, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $97.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.27.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.29. 3M had a negative net margin of 21.57% and a positive return on equity of 95.80%. The company had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.97 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that 3M will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

3M Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. 3M’s payout ratio is -47.48%.

Institutional Trading of 3M

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MMM. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in 3M by 15.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 110,988 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,391,000 after purchasing an additional 14,775 shares in the last quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of 3M by 49.7% during the third quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 16,747 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 5,561 shares in the last quarter. MWA Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,723,000. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 18,487 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in 3M during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,908,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

About 3M

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

