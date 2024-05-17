4,100 Shares in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Bought by Savvy Advisors Inc.

Savvy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AOS. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in A. O. Smith by 39.2% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in A. O. Smith by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 52.4% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the period. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AOS shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on A. O. Smith from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. StockNews.com downgraded A. O. Smith from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Citigroup upped their price target on A. O. Smith from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on A. O. Smith from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, A. O. Smith has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other A. O. Smith news, VP Robert J. Heideman sold 9,890 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.63, for a total value of $836,990.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,455 shares in the company, valued at $800,176.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Robert J. Heideman sold 9,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.63, for a total value of $836,990.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,455 shares in the company, valued at $800,176.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 24,669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.02, for a total value of $2,048,020.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 56,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,728,072.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 94,817 shares of company stock worth $7,977,415. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A. O. Smith Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AOS traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $85.07. 109,079 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 943,370. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.44. A. O. Smith Co. has a 1-year low of $63.88 and a 1-year high of $89.96. The firm has a market cap of $12.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.27.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $978.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $995.91 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 30.94% and a net margin of 14.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that A. O. Smith Co. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A. O. Smith Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 29th. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is 33.16%.

About A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, heat pumps, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, and point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

