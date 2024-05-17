42-coin (42) Price Hits $45,736.73

42-coin (42) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 17th. During the last week, 42-coin has traded down 8.7% against the US dollar. One 42-coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $45,736.73 or 0.69336943 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. 42-coin has a market capitalization of $1.92 million and approximately $46.38 worth of 42-coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.33 or 0.00125867 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00008839 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.47 or 0.00011282 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 25.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000180 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001477 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 63.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

42-coin (42) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 5th, 2014. 42-coin’s total supply is 42 coins and its circulating supply is 41 coins. 42-coin’s official website is 42-coin.org. 42-coin’s official Twitter account is @42newchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Everything about 42 coin is 42 – apart from the transaction fees and difficulty retargetting – 0.00000001 and 7.5mins. A scrypt coin with 42 coins max, a 42 second block time, with superblocks giving 10 times the standard block reward of 0.0000420 42’s.

42 coin is a cryptocurrency with completed emission, fair distribution (no ICO, premine or instamine) and both private and public transaction support. The maximum supply of 42 coins makes the remaining 41.99 extremely rare. The innovative deflationary model provides a constant rise in incentives both for miners and long term investors. 42-coin delivers a hybrid of Proof-of-Work and Proof-of-Stake transaction confirmation methods and represents a new way of securing the network against 51% attacks.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 42-coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 42-coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 42-coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

