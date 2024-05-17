4Front Ventures Corp. (OTCMKTS:FFNTF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

4Front Ventures Corp. (OTCMKTS:FFNTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 126,500 shares, a growth of 13.8% from the April 15th total of 111,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 435,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

4Front Ventures Price Performance

4Front Ventures stock opened at $0.13 on Friday. 4Front Ventures has a fifty-two week low of $0.05 and a fifty-two week high of $0.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.11.

4Front Ventures Company Profile

4Front Ventures Corp. owns and manages licensed cannabis facilities in state-licensed markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, THC Cannabis and CBD Wellness. THC Cannabis segment engages in the cultivation, production, manufacturing, and distribution of THC cannabis products to owned dispensaries and third party retailers; and provision of ancillary services.

