4Front Ventures Corp. (OTCMKTS:FFNTF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

4Front Ventures Corp. (OTCMKTS:FFNTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 126,500 shares, a growth of 13.8% from the April 15th total of 111,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 435,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
4Front Ventures Price Performance
4Front Ventures stock opened at $0.13 on Friday. 4Front Ventures has a fifty-two week low of $0.05 and a fifty-two week high of $0.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.11.
4Front Ventures Company Profile
