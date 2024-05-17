50,394 Shares in Hippo Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HIPO) Purchased by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hippo Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HIPO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 50,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,000. Ieq Capital LLC owned 0.21% of Hippo at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Hippo in the 4th quarter valued at about $122,000. 43.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hippo alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Hippo

In other Hippo news, CAO Anirudh Badia sold 1,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.39, for a total transaction of $31,906.65. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 122,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,251,929.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Hippo news, CAO Anirudh Badia sold 1,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.39, for a total transaction of $31,906.65. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 122,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,251,929.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Yuval Harry sold 14,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.20, for a total transaction of $256,933.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 145,162 shares in the company, valued at $2,496,786.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,865 shares of company stock worth $310,904. 11.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on HIPO. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Hippo in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price target (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Hippo in a report on Friday, May 10th.

View Our Latest Analysis on HIPO

Hippo Stock Performance

NYSE:HIPO opened at $17.34 on Friday. Hippo Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $6.64 and a one year high of $25.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.09.

Hippo (NYSE:HIPO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($1.76) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.04) by $0.28. Hippo had a negative net margin of 93.69% and a negative return on equity of 59.81%. The firm had revenue of $64.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.00 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Hippo Holdings Inc. will post -4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

About Hippo

(Free Report)

Hippo Holdings Inc provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and business customers primarily in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Services, Insurance-as-a-Service, and Hippo Home Insurance Program. Its insurance products include homeowners' insurance against risks of fire, wind, and theft, as well as other personal lines policies from third party carriers; and personal and commercial, as well as home, auto, cyber, small business, life, specialty lines, and other insurance products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hippo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hippo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.