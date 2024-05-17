5,373 Shares in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Acquired by Apexium Financial LP

Apexium Financial LP bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $934,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,170,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,847,000 after acquiring an additional 28,499 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,940,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,602,000 after purchasing an additional 23,973 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,490,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,232,000 after purchasing an additional 63,793 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,334,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,727,000 after purchasing an additional 10,074 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,233,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,715,000 after purchasing an additional 82,644 shares during the period.
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance
IVE traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $186.23. The stock had a trading volume of 240,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 888,032. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $182.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $174.59. The firm has a market cap of $33.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $147.23 and a one year high of $187.24.
About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
