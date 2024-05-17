76,361 Shares in Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC) Acquired by Heartland Advisors Inc.

Heartland Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 76,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,720,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. owned about 0.16% of Brady as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Brady by 293.8% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brady in the third quarter worth about $164,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brady in the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Brady during the 3rd quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Ifrah Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Brady during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut Brady from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Elizabeth P. Bruno sold 8,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.33, for a total transaction of $477,100.26. Following the sale, the director now owns 333,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,124,886.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Elizabeth P. Bruno sold 8,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.33, for a total value of $477,100.26. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 333,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,124,886.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Nancy Lee Gioia sold 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total value of $251,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $683,819.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,017 shares of company stock worth $2,283,667. 15.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Brady Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE BRC traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $60.48. The company had a trading volume of 14,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,802. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.21 and its 200-day moving average is $58.40. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Brady Co. has a one year low of $46.77 and a one year high of $63.02.

Brady (NYSE:BRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. Brady had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 19.24%. The company had revenue of $322.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. Brady’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Brady Co. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

Brady Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 9th were paid a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 8th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Brady’s payout ratio is 24.54%.

Brady Profile

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The company offers materials, printing systems, RFID, and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, finished product identification, and industrial track and trace applications; safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, lockout/tagout device, and software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification.

