795 Shares in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Acquired by Exchange Capital Management Inc.

Exchange Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 795 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its holdings in Boeing by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 3,295 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Boeing by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,761 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,108,000 after purchasing an additional 4,622 shares during the last quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Boeing by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 3,772 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Boeing by 65.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 7,999 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 3,152 shares during the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Boeing from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Boeing from $252.00 to $224.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Boeing from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Boeing from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $221.24.

Shares of Boeing stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $183.03. The stock had a trading volume of 2,348,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,187,582. The firm has a market cap of $112.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.37 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $179.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $205.78. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $159.70 and a fifty-two week high of $267.54.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $16.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.69 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

