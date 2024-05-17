85,920 Shares in D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE:QBTS) Acquired by Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft purchased a new position in D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE:QBTS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 85,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft owned about 0.05% of D-Wave Quantum as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in D-Wave Quantum in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in D-Wave Quantum in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in D-Wave Quantum in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in D-Wave Quantum in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC bought a new position in D-Wave Quantum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on D-Wave Quantum from $1.75 to $2.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price on shares of D-Wave Quantum in a research report on Tuesday. Benchmark lifted their target price on D-Wave Quantum from $2.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their target price on D-Wave Quantum from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, D-Wave Quantum currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.80.

NYSE:QBTS traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $1.29. 1,027,493 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,875,043. D-Wave Quantum Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.48 and a 12 month high of $3.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.28.

D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.10). The business had revenue of $2.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 million. As a group, analysts forecast that D-Wave Quantum Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

D-Wave Quantum Inc develops and delivers quantum computing systems, software, and services worldwide. The company offers Advantage, a fifth-generation quantum computer; Ocean, a suite of open-source python tools; and Leap, a cloud-based service that provides real-time access to a live quantum computer, as well as access to Advantage, hybrid solvers, the Ocean software development kit, live code, demos, learning resources, and a vibrant developer community.

